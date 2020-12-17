Roemer: Parents voting with their feet, sending CCPS a message the school system should hear | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

The fact is, many students who never attended a private school before are currently having that experience for the first time. Some are wondering why they didn’t consider private schooling earlier. It will be interesting to see how many really do return to CCPS when the pandemic ends, but no one should be sitting around assuming that’s what’s going to happen, or the current multimillion funding shortfall may well become an annual problem with which the school system and the commissioners are forced to deal.