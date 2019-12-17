The price tag is formidable, but maybe we need to be looking at the value of education rather than throwing up smoke screens and scare tactics to distract the public. Certain partisans have been throwing around the false statement that to pay for the Kirwan recommendations every household in Maryland would have to pony up an additional $6,200 in taxes every year. This is absolutely untrue. Why elected officials in Carroll County would repeat such nonsense would be a mystery if it weren’t very clear. They are simply repeating talking points provided by our Republican governor. Whether Hogan is positioning himself for a run for the Senate is unclear. What is clear is his Change Maryland political action committee is hoping to create a $2 million media campaign attacking Kirwan and promoting his political agenda. We are just seeing a brief preview now. The full onslaught should be entertaining.