Grundy: Carroll County commissioners need to revisit decision on public sewer allocation | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

It is tied to sewer infrastructure. Rather than shrink the designated growth area to fit sewer capacity, in 2016, the planning department used a new category (“long range”) for public sewer allocation. I was told that “long range” means not in our lifetime, since future expansion of the sewer plant in the Freedom area is unlikely. Rather than using this category for undeveloped properties planned for future development, the county used this category for older houses with small lots on well and septic. This allowed for reallocation of capacity to maximize future development in this area, while leaving existing homeowners on their own to deal with septic problems. By eliminating this constraint, the county has encouraged continued over-development of this area to the detriment of many longtime residents in the Freedom community. Without this change, undeveloped parcels not planned for sewer would be limited to residential subdivisions on septic with no more than seven lots.