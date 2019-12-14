So how will my holidays be different this year? I am spending less and making more gifts. I think the younger generation has merit in their world view to give experiences as gifts rather than a material item that isn’t necessarily needed or wanted. I have said “no” to certain expected family gatherings in order to make new and loving memories with my own children and grandchildren. Looking honestly at what activities fill my bucket and which ones empty my bucket has determined where I will put my energies this year. Changing the expectations to a more delegated model for example, everyone bringing food rather than one person doing all the cooking, feels more unifying and a way to share ourselves in communion with one another.