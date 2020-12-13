Pyatt: Road to learning is long and kids are taking pandemic in stride, no need for knee-jerk reactions | COMMENTARY

We were told the first week of classes that only about 25% of freshmen engineering majors would graduate. Boy, talk about a wake-up call! I never studied so hard in my life, getting up around 7 a.m., grabbing a quick breakfast, going to class all day and then staying up until about 2 a.m. I took one class, got a hundred on the first test, then got a 5% on the second exam and a 33% on the third exam and was convinced I would be a failure. Somehow I got a B in the course, but what was the point? I think it was to learn how to forge ahead and tailor your expectations to what you can accomplish. But persevere.