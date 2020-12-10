Scanlan: Violence, myths, allegations without proof, all OK in Trump’s parallel universe | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I have been a lifelong fan of “The Twilight Zone.” From the theme music, to the opening narration, to Rod Serling’s introduction with cigarette in hand, it’s all classic. Who doesn’t love “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” with William Shatner as the airline passenger who thinks he sees a gremlin on the wing of the plane? As a kid I was totally freaked out by the “Living Doll” episode, where Telly Savalas is locked in mortal combat with his stepdaughter’s Talking Tina doll. A more subtle episode is titled “The Parallel.” Returning to Earth, an astronaut loses radio contact and blacks out. When he regains consciousness, he is in a world very much like the one he left, yet things are slightly different. Everyone clearly recognizes him as Robert Gaines, but is he a major or a colonel? Only his daughter realizes that he is not her father. Finally, when Gaines mentions President John F. Kennedy, nobody has ever heard the name before. In this fictional story, parallel universes exist.