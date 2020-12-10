Scanlan: Violence, myths, allegations without proof, all OK in Trump’s parallel universe | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I have been a lifelong fan of “The Twilight Zone.” From the theme music, to the opening narration, to Rod Serling’s introduction with cigarette in hand, it’s all classic. Who doesn’t love “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” with William Shatner as the airline passenger who thinks he sees a gremlin on the wing of the plane? As a kid I was totally freaked out by the “Living Doll” episode, where Telly Savalas is locked in mortal combat with his stepdaughter’s Talking Tina doll. A more subtle episode is titled “The Parallel.” Returning to Earth, an astronaut loses radio contact and blacks out. When he regains consciousness, he is in a world very much like the one he left, yet things are slightly different. Everyone clearly recognizes him as Robert Gaines, but is he a major or a colonel? Only his daughter realizes that he is not her father. Finally, when Gaines mentions President John F. Kennedy, nobody has ever heard the name before. In this fictional story, parallel universes exist.
However, we don’t live in a television world. We live in a world of objective reality. As much as some people wish they never heard the name Joe Biden, he is the president-elect. On Jan. 20, he will become president despite the continued lies from President Trump and his loyalists.
How do we know his claims of a rigged election are lies? Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of widespread fraud. The CISA stated that this was the most secure election in history. Over 40 election-related lawsuits across the country have been thrown out by Republican- and Democratic-appointed judges alike. Every single governor, including all 26 Republicans, stand by their state’s election integrity. Allegations and evidence are not the same thing, and the Trump administration has provided zero evidence of voter fraud. None.
The parallel reality of election results would almost seem laughable if not for the dark tentacles that have permeated our society and our community. A local man was attacked and beaten simply because he was carrying a Biden/Harris flag home from a peaceful rally in downtown Westminster. This type of violent behavior is not acceptable, yet right wing extremists took to social media claiming it either didn’t happen or the attack was somehow justified.
Election officials in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and across the country have been threatened with violence. Perhaps the scariest part of this whole debacle is that in the Trump universe this is all OK. The president has personally intervened in Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in attempts to reverse the will of the people. The Trumpist universe claims to adhere to the Constitution, but only when their guy wins.
In Mike Pence’s debate with Kamala Harris, he said that we are entitled to our own opinions but not our own facts. The Trumpists should listen to Pence.
In their world, Republicans were gracious to President Obama. They forget that Mitch McConnell’s stated priority from Day One was to make Obama a one-term president. They forget that he held up an Obama Supreme Court nomination for a year and blocked another 105 judicial nominations.
Another myth in Trump World is that leftists (or Democrats — it’s hard to keep the labels straight) never accepted Trump’s election. Though Trump lost the popular vote, he won the Electoral College, 306-232. That made him the winner. It’s pretty clear cut. Accepting the election results and accepting the policies of a president are two different things. Folks do not accept Trump’s dismantling of environmental protections. We object to his ongoing attempts to destroy the Affordable Care Act, taking away health care from millions of Americans during a pandemic which he has grossly mishandled. Patriots are deeply disturbed by the resurgence of hate crimes and intolerance.
I have no doubt in one universe Trump will be seen like the William Shatner character. Even though he is led out in a straitjacket, he will be exonerated when evidence of the gremlin is found on the airplane’s wing. In a darker universe, he might end up like Telly Savalas, avenged for his ruthlessness by Talking Tina. Let’s hope that in our world the universes are set right, like in “The Parallel.” Let’s hope that we can return to an Earth where civility, kindness, and honor still exist.
Tom Scanlan writes from Westminster. Reach him at trscanlan@gmail.com.
