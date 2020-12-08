Chamblee: | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Sunsets in Maryland, across the hills and waterways are always beautiful. But the coming winter means sunset is early and days short. We are all wanting to hug the growing children and older mentors and family members in our lives. We are frustrated and annoyed at the masks that fog our glasses and the one-way arrows in supermarket aisles and staircases that we forget to look for until it’s too late. Decisions to turn on our Zoom cameras or not are fraught with uncertainty for those of us who never before thought that much about how we looked at meetings. Christmas may come and go without the usual gatherings.