Having reluctantly run three times for a public position I was asked to run for, but had no career desire to do so, left me with anxiety going into civic duties. What is going to be the dynamic of the new board personalities, how ominous and difficult the budget process is going to be, what is the formal and informal chains of command, how will my constituents receive me after the press smeared my character, how will I understand and master the institution of county government? All these things weighed upon my mind.