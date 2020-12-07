Roemer: Don’t believe the illusion, it’s a wonderful life | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

As Christmas approaches, my wish for all of us this year is that God uses the glitter of the season to remind us that life is not always what it seems. To look beyond the apparent to see the profound. That when we see an ornament hanging on the tree, or a wreath hanging in the window, our minds will be drawn to the significance of a child born in a manger. That when we hear a carol played on the radio, we will listen for God’s voice whispering in our ear saying, “I’m here, waiting for you, waiting to give your life purpose.” Don’t be distracted by the flashing lights and the glittering tinsel. They are only special effects obscuring the message contained in a script written in eternity past. Illusions that draw your gaze away from the only Person who gives meaning to an otherwise meaningless existence.