Nelson: From the fun (TP tube wreaths) to the serious (America’s original sin) | COMMUNITY VOICES

Rick Blatchford’s Sept. 14, 2019 column stated that the Founders weren’t around at the beginning of slavery in 1619. True, but they did establish slavery in the Constitution they wrote. Blatchford wrote that because slavery was widely practiced, it shouldn’t be considered America’s “original sin.” In that Sept. 14 column he referenced an article to use National Geographic’s prestige, but he neglected to mention that in that article, “African Odyssey,” author Dr. Kelly Fanto Deetz explicitly describes American chattel slavery as a barbarous system of human debasement. The slavery practiced in American colonies was ”vastly different” than elsewhere. Blatchford was not telling the whole truth.