Nelson: From the fun (TP tube wreaths) to the serious (America’s original sin) | COMMUNITY VOICES

Fun Alert. Recycling readers, you can still bid on wreaths in a fundraiser for the Carroll County Arts Council. Yes, Virginia, you can find your toilet paper tube wreaths in an online auction for the annual Festival of Wreaths (or see them in person with a mask). Now a little TP humor. The Nov. 23 Times Sunday gift section advertised “Jim Bachor Holy Toilet Paper Pin.”
It seems TP is again the subject of huge interest. An AP article in the Nov. 19 Times showed empty paper product shelves. Deja vu. The article explained supply and demand logistical problems. My boyfriend reported empty shelves in the Waynesboro Walmart, but the same day I saw towering pallets and aisles blocked by mountains of paper products at the Greenmount Walmart, so it’s just a logistical problem, not a evil conspiracy.
Last May 28, Community Voices printed my view of shortages. Alas, last spring TP went to good home use, so what was left behind — the tubes of course! But wait, no joke, save the tubes. Following on my TP themes, I asked a Westminster information librarian (love them), can you do anything with tubes? Lo and behold, a book to entertain children, “I Am Not TP Tube Anymore.” And she checked Pinterest for ideas and printed couple of photos.
I got carried away, and now I am hooked on possibilities. I designed four and donated them to the Festival of Wreaths. They have at least 130 wreaths for auction. Full information is on the Arts Council website. Bidding closes at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
I made one for Hanukkah — two poinsettias and one decorative silver. See if you can pick them out. They are delicate and just a few ounces. Can I say it again? Love those helpful information librarians and thanks to my Sunnybrook neighbors who donated TP and paper towel tubes for wreaths. To keep your mind rolling during isolation, think TP tubes.
Serious Alert. Now, a painful subject that will simply never go away until we commit to rectifying America’s original sin.
I want to thank Glenda Walsh Crouse for her letter to the editor Nov, 18 pointing out that teaching equality and inclusion are humanitarian ideas. Remember the preamble to the Constitution: “We the People ... in order to form a more perfect union to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility ... general welfare and ... secure liberty.” After those illustrious words continue reading Article 1, Section 2, 3rd paragraph. It defines three-fifths persons right there, hidden in plain sight — slavery embeded in our Constitution. It secured white planter power.
Rick Blatchford’s Sept. 14, 2019 column stated that the Founders weren’t around at the beginning of slavery in 1619. True, but they did establish slavery in the Constitution they wrote. Blatchford wrote that because slavery was widely practiced, it shouldn’t be considered America’s “original sin.” In that Sept. 14 column he referenced an article to use National Geographic’s prestige, but he neglected to mention that in that article, “African Odyssey,” author Dr. Kelly Fanto Deetz explicitly describes American chattel slavery as a barbarous system of human debasement. The slavery practiced in American colonies was ”vastly different” than elsewhere. Blatchford was not telling the whole truth.
Nazis studied American colonies’ prison camp system that dehumanized slaves to control them by bull whip and to extract their unpaid labor. Slaveholders preferred a fictionalized plantation as a happy place for Negroes they loved and who loved them in return.
Blatchford can thank Nathaniel Bacon’s Rebellion, 1675, for establishing the original white privilege given to white vigilantes to oversee African slaves. Blatchford should get in touch with his fear of losing dominant group status.
I implore everyone to please read “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson. Chapter 18 asks, “Who are you if there is no one to be better than?” Please google Warren Buffet’s “Ovarian Lottery.” If a rich white man can recognize his white privilege, so can you.
Blatchford refers to his “white persuasion.” I’d like to persuade all white people to spend next year observing how your life or ancestors’ life would be different with black/brown skin. Just remember, the children are listening to what you say and observing what you do to other human beings. As always check Humanist.org, 10 Commitments.
Nan Nelson writes from Westminster.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.