Clark: ‘Have we waited too long?’ Pearl Harbor, deniers and climate change | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Estimates are that well over 16 million Russians died, meaning more than 40 Russian deaths for every American one. Over two-thirds of the German military deaths in World War II were on the eastern front. By the time of the bold invasion of Allied forces at Normandy, we were facing a weakened enemy that still had over half of its forces fighting the Russians. Indeed, if Russia had collapsed in 1941-42, the delayed U.S. entry into the war until after Pearl Harbor would probably have been too late to be decisive, with horrific consequences for our country and our world.