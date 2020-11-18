Scanlan: Trump was never going to concede, but fanning flames of division, discord unacceptable | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Equally chilling is the office of the director of national intelligence’s inability to deliver the president’s daily brief to Biden. As former vice president, he certainly has the security clearance. However, not supplying the daily brief limits Biden’s knowledge of the current threats to national security. In the 2000 disputed election, George Bush did not begin the transition process until December. This was found to be a factor in our failure to be prepared for the Sept. 11 attacks. In 2008 the outgoing Bush administration worked closely with the incoming Obama team to ensure a strong defense to guard against active national security threats. In fact, every former Department of Homeland Security chief, from both parties, signed a letter stating that delaying the recognition of Biden’s victory and the required transition puts our country at risk. Instead, we have chaos in the Department of Defense due to firings, resignations, and appointments of unqualified Trump loyalists.