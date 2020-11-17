Anthony: Power, influence, achievement don’t equal happiness (even for a president) | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

3. He awakens one day and truly sees the web of connections and his place in it, and how twisted it’s become. He feels remorse. He feels regret. He sees the potential worth of his own life and how it has been squandered thus far. He mourns for the future that did not come to pass and grieves for the lack of substantial value in his present. Will he be dragged down under the waves at the overwhelming weight of it? Or, and this is what we all hope for if we find ourselves on the wrong side of history, will he undertake an expedition to salvage his soul once and for all? There will still have to be a reckoning. The scales are still unbalanced and debts come due. No one is saying the path is easy. But it is a path, and maybe, just maybe, redemption awaits at the end.