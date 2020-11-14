Chamblee: Offers for weaponry, threats, harassment, intimidation ... bring it on | COMMENTARY

It’s actually a mistake for me to say it started with these emails. My husband was murdered in the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in 2018 and soon thereafter I began to garner publicity for speaking out against the many easy ways for dangerous, unqualified people to obtain guns. Soon a group of extremists rallying around an insurrectionist cry of “We Will Not Comply” found my home address. They sent me photographs of armed men pointing military-style weapons at me. They wanted me to know that they knew where I lived.