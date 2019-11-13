None of this is new, and county officials have been in the loop since April 2007 when the city was first placed under a consent decree by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) for a deficit in our water supply of 797,000 gallons per day. This froze all new development in the city until MDE was satisfied the City was making adequate progress developing new water sources, promoting conservation, and identifying sources of water leakage from the system. This was all summarized in the 2009 comprehensive plan, which was developed with input from the county, shared with the county, and is publicly available. These have all been update several times since, and all shared with the county.