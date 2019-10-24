My second and third years of intentional health took me down some different roads I could not have predicted. I believe in taking care of my mental health just like my physical health. I used the time to do deep emotional work that wasn’t easy, but I grew so very much as a person. That transformation helped me find myself and taught me how to hold on to my sanity and serenity; my two golden nuggets. The result of my searching has helped me to align my occupation with how I am created. I’ve become a meditation instructor and a writer; two passions that fit my energy and personality beautifully.