The choice finally came. I sat on the doctor’s table hearing the physician say, “We are going to have to put you on a second blood pressure medicine to get your blood pressure under control.”
Those words were the last straw. I had to make a change for my life. All I could hear were the words of Robert Frost looping in my head, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.”
In 2014, my life had become so unmanageable I knew I needed to make a change. I decided to be very intentional creating a three-year plan to improve my health and quality of life. I would take a year to work diligently on my physical health, the next year my mental health and thirdly concentrate on my spiritual life. Looking back, the journey has been so liberating, I am here to say the road less traveled is so worth the taking.
At the time I made this decision, I was a caregiver of my mother-in-law who was in her 80s. I was on approximately seven medications to manage my fibromyalgia pain and high blood pressure. My weight was the highest it had ever been at 266 pounds and required a clothes size of 22. I’m not sure how many of my current friends know how hard I’ve worked and how far I’ve come. I put into action my stubborn personality and decided to find creative strategies to be in control of my life instead of letting pain and fatigue control me. This trajectory took me to some very, unexpected places.
Exercise was not making a difference and I was unable to lose the weight. I decided the best choice for me was to research different bariatric procedures. I ended up researching about vertical sleeve surgery when a good friend of mine posted her picture on Facebook and I asked her how she had lost all her weight? She had gotten wonderful results from this procedure. What I didn’t know is that my insurance company would not cover the cost, which in the United States totaled around $30,000.
To my surprise, getting physically healthy took me all the way to Mexico, my husband in tow, to get my vertical sleeve surgery and start my healthier life. As a result, I lost 110 pounds and was able to get off all medications for fibromyalgia. The cherry on top, my blood pressure went back to normal with no required medication. I can’t believe this November will be five years since my surgery. It was one of the best decisions of my life.
My second and third years of intentional health took me down some different roads I could not have predicted. I believe in taking care of my mental health just like my physical health. I used the time to do deep emotional work that wasn’t easy, but I grew so very much as a person. That transformation helped me find myself and taught me how to hold on to my sanity and serenity; my two golden nuggets. The result of my searching has helped me to align my occupation with how I am created. I’ve become a meditation instructor and a writer; two passions that fit my energy and personality beautifully.
One of the biggest surprises was a result of staying open to where the ride would take me. If I had preconceived ideas or certain expectations of where my health journey would lead, then I might cheat myself of the lessons to be learned in how to be my best self. I really thought my spiritual journey would include finding the right church to attend, but that is not how it ended. I found myself instead gracing the doors of two different twelve step programs where my spiritual work and healing really began.
If you see me today you will notice something else different about me. I bear six tattoos that I got to celebrate my accomplishments along the way.
“Bless” marks the celebration of my weight reaching under 200 pounds. When I lost 100 pounds, the word “Believe” now graces my left wrist. My hands now bear the words “Choices” and “Re-imagine” two powerful words reminding me to put my self-care first. On each arm the words “Love” and “Peace” remind my spirit what is most important. I’m thankful to Robert Frost for being one of my powerful inspirations. I now can say, as Frost did, “. . . Knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back.”
Speaking from experience and taking the road less traveled, I can tell you, you won’t want to go back.