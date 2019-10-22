Most disturbing is the group of supporters who still do not question anything this president does. The Washington Post reports 13,435 lies or misleading statements, but that’s OK because he speaks his mind. He has paid off women to keep quiet about his affairs, but he’s a good Christian. Our national deficit for 2019 is now over $1 trillion because of his tax scheme, but he’s a savvy businessman. He promised a “health care plan that’s far better than Obamacare” with absolutely nothing to show for it. He promised that Mexico would pay for a border wall that is being funded by money stolen from our military. He has refused to stand up to the NRA and support commonsense gun safety laws. The Environmental Protection Agency is now a shell that sits by while executive orders destroy our environment. The State Department has been decimated, and the White House is in a constant state of chaos. But who cares when we can be distracted by some bogus deep state conspiracy theory?