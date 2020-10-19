Paras: Hypocrisy, willful ignorance have become the rule under Trump | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Well, I kept mine. So really everyone has their hand out and feeds off the government if you consider all the above. What’s wrong with health care for people? You are already paying for it if you consider all the hospitals in the country that treat uninsured walk-in cases everyday by the hundreds. Moreover, I don’t like the idea of abortions, but Planned Parenthood is important because the right-wingers have absolutely no plan for what to do with unwanted babies. That’s not their problem, right? What then the cost to society in the future as these babies start growing up? The cost is far far more but that kind of arithmetic is hard to do when all you want to do is legislate morality.