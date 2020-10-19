Paras: Hypocrisy, willful ignorance have become the rule under Trump | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

The consummate fear that the right-wingers have regarding the “direction” of this country is evident all the time with unfounded psychotic rants about Democrats being socialists, Marxists, communists, etc. It has become so ridiculous.
Here is more hypocrisy and selective amnesia. The institutional corporate welfare, agricultural welfare (yes I believe we need some of this), Medicare and Medicaid and numerous other forms of aid are socialistic by nature. Everyone got an “economic stimulus” check, right? If you are so anti-socialist then why don’t you give it back?
Well, I kept mine. So really everyone has their hand out and feeds off the government if you consider all the above. What’s wrong with health care for people? You are already paying for it if you consider all the hospitals in the country that treat uninsured walk-in cases everyday by the hundreds. Moreover, I don’t like the idea of abortions, but Planned Parenthood is important because the right-wingers have absolutely no plan for what to do with unwanted babies. That’s not their problem, right? What then the cost to society in the future as these babies start growing up? The cost is far far more but that kind of arithmetic is hard to do when all you want to do is legislate morality.
Across this great country there is a huge diversity of people and beliefs but most importantly it is imperative that people listen, read and understand factual information. Some of the stuff I hear is so outlandish (COVID-hoax, anti-CDC) and when I offer credible reading the answer I receive is, “I don’t have time to read.” So then we have “Sheeple” who will fall for a good con-artist, but at the same time tell you what great principles, values and ethics they have. So when they cast their support for the rogue and peasant, consummate liar, known philanderer, who married immigrants and brought them into the country and to the White House, yes, it really seems they have sacrificed all of that. Hypocrisy and willful ignorance becomes the rule of the day.
I am not a leftist, I stand for the Red, White and Blue, law enforcement, and am pro-business. I am definitely pro-education and pro-science (something that has been met with overt and obtuse contempt by this administration). I understand that Trump’s pro-business approach to government is something desirable to many, and his cries of “America First” resonate across the country. Who doesn’t want that? I am sure any candidate for presidency would. Again the results so far have not been showing this.
Interestingly, I have had numerous conversations with African folks, now US citizens, who came to America to get away from dictatorial rulers who control the governmental agencies, slant the media and spread misinformation, reward their friends, elevate their family members, and spend lots of tax payers money. Now they are living it again. How ironic.
No, they will not go back, because despite this, there is still huge opportunity in this country for those willing to work for it. They will work at least two jobs, pay taxes, educate their children and support their families. Recognize these values? Their perspectives on our current government really took me by surprise.
It should be a canary in the coal mine when the former director of the CIA, John Brennan 2013-2017, declares in his new book “Undaunted” that “Trump would resort to any kind of tactic to retain power, and that there is no respect for any rules of law or principles.” Furthermore, he states how “Trump has fueled the rise in white supremacist groups” and that “there should be a huge concern for the Republican politicians bowing to Trump.” He has likened the blind support of followers to the rise of power of Nazi Germany.
Rather a shocking revelation coming from a former director of the CIA wouldn’t you say? Well I don’t believe in doomsday scenarios but rather I urge people to re-examine their values and ethics and take careful notice of the hypocrisy creeping over the country. And please tell these things to those who don’t read.
Fred Paras writes from Finksburg.
