Scanlan: Forget theories, efforts to undermine the election amount to a conspiracy | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

You would have to be pretty cynical to believe these ideas, but pretending to be sick makes a lot of sense when you consider his dumpster fire of a campaign. September started off with the report, independently verified by multiple news outlets including Fox, that Trump had called our fallen veterans “losers and suckers.” About a week later we learned that Trump knew the dangers of COVID-19 back in January, did virtually nothing about it, and continues to lie about the virus. The next bombshell to land was that Trump has paid virtually no income taxes for the past 15 years. More concerning, though, is his $421 million in personal debt. Normally, anyone with that kind of debt would be considered a national security risk. It is no wonder that so many former intelligence officials and military officers support Joe Biden for president. Then there was his disgraceful behavior at the first debate. Instead of answering questions, he interrupted, insulted, and talked over Joe Biden and Chris Wallace.