Blatantly and willfully colluding with Vladimir Putin to give Russia control of the Middle East and at the same time have the edge in Eastern Europe seems to have been accomplished at Trump’s direction with the aid and assistance of both key Cabinet officials and former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani. There is no escaping the damage done to American prestige and, more importantly, our collective economic and military security and, in the age of nuclear weapons, survival as a nation? Is this on a par with Benedict Arnold during the Revolution? I believe so.