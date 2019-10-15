This family-friendly tour begins with an introduction to some of Carroll county’s oldest tales handed down through the generations and then by taking the 1.5 mile ghost walk, participants are introduced to a personal and up-close experience with eerie adventures that in the telling, lure the ghosts of the past to the present. While walking, keep your eyes open for that slight movement in the corner of your eye, or the image that makes you do a double take of a looming figure staring back at you through a window. It may not be your imagination!