Ridgely: Biden-Harris will listen to science, restore dignity, govern in the best interest of all (without tweeting) | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Of little surprise to anyone, I returned my absentee ballot with a vote for the Biden-Harris team late recently. A few days later, much to the credit of our local Board of Elections, I received an email confirmation that my ballot was received and will be counted. This last step has assured me that I did the right thing in applying for and mailing in my ballot. I know my vote will count!
Partisan politics aside I considered each of the two principal candidates for president and decided that Joe Biden was my choice for the following reasons:
· I am firmly convinced that a President Biden will listen to his science/medical advisers and lead the United States to a quick defeat of COVID-19 and any future pandemics. He will focus on directing all resources to eliminating the ailment and an equitable, fast distribution of any vaccine, first to essential workers and then to the general population.
· I believe that Biden and Harris will restore dignity to the office of the president and assure the free world that the United States is both organized and in command of all of the complex factors facing us in the increasingly demanding 21st century. The U.S. must regain its position as the leader of the Earth in policies promoting peace, equality, and a cleaner environment.
· As someone with long-standing environmental concerns, I believe the Biden-Harris team will restore the recently eroded protections of our clean air and water. Further, that they will acknowledge the science behind global warming and sea level rise by rejoining other countries in battling the now-hurtling effects of climate change.
· Immigration reform will occur under Biden and Harris in a reasoned and equitable manner. We will no longer turn our backs to those seeking asylum and we will stop imprisoning the children of those seeking the freedom and promises of a better quality of life which this country offers, freedom from religious and ethnic oppression.
· Biden and Harris will not scoff at the Black Lives Matter movement nor attribute unfounded charges against those protesting for fair treatment of people of color by those policing the nation. They will strongly support our law enforcement officers but demand that all use empathy and fairness in their actions.
· Biden and Harris can and will set examples which younger generations can follow. They will restore public service as a desirable career pathway.
· Biden will govern with the best interest of all at heart; not a self-interest and desire to enrich those who are already wealthy. He will govern from the heart, not the ego.
· Perhaps most important, Biden will not govern by the tweet. Normalcy will return to presidential communications.
The 2020 election will be as no other in recent times. There is a very good chance that the winner of the presidential race will not be decided until days after Nov. 3. Even then, there is the strong chance that the losing candidate’s party will challenge the results in the courts. Let us all hope we don’t see a repeat of the scenario seen in the 2000 election between George Bush and Al Gore.
Neil Ridgely writes from Finksburg.