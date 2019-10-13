We as citizens have been lax in our oversight of our own government for so long we have allowed it to slowly change the rules and enact laws to exempt itself from any law they violate in the effort to remove the citizens will to control them. Laws they gladly hold all of us to. They have cleverly crafted the process of overseeing their own ethics violations and violations of the laws they haven’t yet exempted themselves from so that we can’t stop them when they are clearly doing wrong. High-paid lobby lawyers in the dark of night insert commas or semi-colons into laws to entirely alter the intent of Congress in favor of special interests and against the well-being of “We the people.”