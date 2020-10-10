Roemer: Don’t ignore vastly different vice presidential candidates this election | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

The style part of the equation was apparent to anyone who watched the debate, although any mention of it as it relates to Harris opens one up to predictable accusations of “sexism.” I’m not sure why that is since President Trump’s style has been the subject of a nauseatingly exhaustive level of criticism since the Earth began to cool, but since we’re not allowed to speak about the style of a woman, I’ll limit my comments to the style of Vice President Pence, which couldn’t be any more different than that of the president he works for.