Wack: Science extends our understanding, helps us to see the world as it is | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

As the descendants of the dinosaurs that once dominated the Earth hundreds of millions of years ago, presumably this trait was one shared by most animals of that era. We know the younger atmosphere blocked less UV back then, and we see similar UV coloration in insects. More ancient lineages of plants also have adaptations to UV. These features have been around for a very, very long time, right under our noses, and we’re only now just beginning to appreciate how important they are for birds, insects, and plants.