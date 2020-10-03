Kuchma: Resistance to idea that Black lives matter keeps America from being great | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

And then there is the trusty old blame-the-victim argument that goes something like, “Well, sure there are differences and it sucks to be them. But it’s their own fault.” We can remind ourselves here what attribution theory says about people being inclined to view the problems in other’s lives as personal failures and deficiencies while thinking about problems in our own lives as resulting from factors outside of ourselves and beyond our control. Being able to name that natural inclination does not make it right. Besides, it is simply misguided to hold the people victimized by systemic racism accountable for its effects.