Community Voices: Elections are won and lost on emotion and intangibles

This coming out of the closet regarding being “left-brained” is not as easy as it sounds. Not going with the flow can be a problem socially and probably has cost me friendships over the years. On the other hand, I have been happily married to a beautiful “right-brained” woman and soulmate for 47 years, and we laugh about this all the time now. Not so much at first, though. And it’s not clear who has the better batting average on decision making.