Manning: Constant bombardment of hate, vitriolic messages destroying us | COMMENTARY

We see it and read it almost every morning in our local paper. I believe the person who produces the hateful messages may accurately be called a “hatemonger” — an ugly word itself, which means “a propagandist who seeks to provoke hatred and prejudice.” I’m not using that last word, prejudice, with relevance to racial divides, although it certainly could apply, but no, I’m thinking of some of the political discourses we see over and over again. Typically, hate causes us to invent or exaggerate words and ways to attack and to cripple our adversary, and that is never more clear than in politics.