Manning: Constant bombardment of hate, vitriolic messages destroying us | COMMENTARY

We are living in a difficult time in this country, a time that brings out the best and the worst of us. I’d like to be thinking about the best things and I try, but I am constantly bombarded by the worst ... hate. Every time I turn on the TV news, or read any newspaper, it is there like a pulsing drum, hate, hate, hate.
There are many sources which will come out strongly against allowing hatred into our lives, from psychologists to pastors. They will describe it as destructive, mentally, physically, socially and morally. Yet we tend to incorporate it into our lives anyway.
Hate is described in the dictionary as “having a strong dislike or ill will for; to loath or despise.” Being “hateful” is writing or saying “that which provokes extreme dislike or aversion.”
We see it and read it almost every morning in our local paper. I believe the person who produces the hateful messages may accurately be called a “hatemonger” — an ugly word itself, which means “a propagandist who seeks to provoke hatred and prejudice.” I’m not using that last word, prejudice, with relevance to racial divides, although it certainly could apply, but no, I’m thinking of some of the political discourses we see over and over again. Typically, hate causes us to invent or exaggerate words and ways to attack and to cripple our adversary, and that is never more clear than in politics.
Why does it seem right to spread vitriolic messages out to everyone within range? Have we not seen the resultant hate and rage of that kind of caustic writing or speech?
Rioters and, yes, some protesters, are out of control in cities and towns across the country. Sure, there are other causes than purely politics, but it is all based on the same thing: hate. What’s happening is not civil disobedience as some mayors and governors would claim, and is therefore protected by our Constitution. No, it is anarchy, mayhem, and destruction, and the fires that still burn are being fanned by speeches and articles produced by hatemongers.
Following is a quote from a book by Walter Wangerin Jr.: “The best prognostication for the life of any community — whether it shall be long or short — is not financial, political, demographic, or even theological. It is moral. Ask not, ‘How strong is this nation?’ nor ‘How many are they? How well organized? With what armies and resources?’ Ask, rather, How does this people behave?'”
In my humble opinion, the way we are behaving, we’ll not last much longer.
Please, readers and writers, I retire with reminders from the scriptures, God’s own word:
“Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. Therefore whoever resist will bring judgement on themselves.” Romans 13: 1-2
“He who hates his brother is in darkness and walks in darkness, and does not know where he is going, because the darkness has blinded his eyes.” 1 John 2:11
Steve Manning writes from Westminster.
