Community Voices: Turn on Trump or risk a socialist winning the presidency in 2020

Based on Newton’s Law that every action gets an equal reaction, we will be deemed to years of socialism unless the Republicans wake up now and stop supporting this president that everyone loves to hate.
Even before Trump’s most recent attack on Joe Biden, his inability to open his mouth without stepping on his tongue has caused his numbers in the polls to fall. For him to stay in the race now it will be Hillary Clinton all over again, with claims of wrongdoing haunting him all the way to the election. As Biden continues to slip in the polls and the next two candidates are both socialists battling each other and defying the logic of moving to the middle. Sen. Bernie Sanders, not even a Democrat, is old and last election’s news. His continued campaigning during the past three years has made him more of a joke than a legitimate presidential candidate. His numbers never added up and he didn’t even mind admitting he was going to tax the heck out of everyone to pay for his agenda.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is rising in the polls because she has the qualities of sincerity and compassion as she takes her case to the neediest of people. Her giveaways paid for by the rich (sic) are aimed to one up Bernie. She is a Washington insider so she knows how to deal with Congress. She is also a prime candidate to be the first woman president. Should she get in this country could suffer badly.
People need to look beyond the “free chickens” to understand why socialism is such a bad idea. Nothing is free. Somebody is stuck paying. Should Medicare for all pass, the number of people covered will increase immensely and the quality of service will decrease immensely. There will be a shortage of doctors and longer waits to get appointments and surgery. I have fairly good insurance and have found myself spending a lot of time in waiting rooms the way it is now. One needs only look at socialist countries to see long waiting lines and poor service. Allow the socialists to take over the higher education system and you will see people graduating college that can’t read and write.
My plea for the Democrats to move to the middle is falling on deaf ears. I will turn my plea to the Republicans to allow the Democrats to impeach your evil president and turn your attention to a moderate non-Washington insider like Gov. Kasich to be your next standard bearer. The importance of this next election and its effect on our lives is too important to risk that “Trump being Trump” will continue working forever. This latest action of openly going to a foreign country for help in a U.S. election has moderates like myself and even quite a few Republicans greatly concerned.
Once an impeachment hearing begins the Dems will have a lot more of the stonewalled information released to them and it is quite possible Trump’s tax returns will contain shocking information that will take a lot of Republicans down with him should they continue covering for his lies and misdeeds. This could end up giving the socialist Democrats a veto-proof majority to ram through these programs that will imperil our way of life.
I listened in disbelief as The Don arranged a press conference with the Ukrainian leader trying to get him to exonerate the notion that there was something wrong with this phone call. One can only wonder what promises were made prior to this charade. Then he went into a long ramble of his continued lies, vague statements, and conspiracy theories. Characterizing his electoral victory as huge when it came as a result of less than 80,000 votes cast in three states while losing the popular vote was more than a little disingenuous. If this phone call was so wonderful why was the whistleblower’s allegation not forwarded to Congress as the law requires? Then there is the pending investigation into his Ukrainian bank account where one cannot help but wonder if he was doing the same thing his campaign manager was convicted of? Laundering Russian oligarch money.
It is time for those that have been aiding and abetting the POTUS to turn on him. Establish they had no idea of what he was doing and be vocally against his actions. This way they can be in a position to seat a more acceptable nominee for the nation’s highest office. One who will continue his protection of the Second Amendment; one who will continue to hold China’s feet to the fire; one who is against open borders; one who will not stifle our economy with socialist programs; and most importantly someone who will begin the work to reunite this country and represent all of the people, not just his party.
I have been gambling my entire life. Betting this president will once again dodge the bullet is too big a bet to make.
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.