Community Voices: Turn on Trump or risk a socialist winning the presidency in 2020

Even before Trump’s most recent attack on Joe Biden, his inability to open his mouth without stepping on his tongue has caused his numbers in the polls to fall. For him to stay in the race now it will be Hillary Clinton all over again, with claims of wrongdoing haunting him all the way to the election. As Biden continues to slip in the polls and the next two candidates are both socialists battling each other and defying the logic of moving to the middle. Sen. Bernie Sanders, not even a Democrat, is old and last election’s news. His continued campaigning during the past three years has made him more of a joke than a legitimate presidential candidate. His numbers never added up and he didn’t even mind admitting he was going to tax the heck out of everyone to pay for his agenda.