Walsh: Creator, appointed governments can take vengeance, not the general populace | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Though there were just four locals who demonstrated, they were witnessed by many more who had previously made the same commitment. Imagine how society might be transformed in our large land if thousands of churches would bring to their congregants the teachings of Biblical writers such as St. Paul and others. A majority of such citizens, could create a peaceful culture with no need to rail against neighbors or governments because such citizens will be empowered by their Creator to properly order their lives and to withstand the powers of darkness that are now becoming bolder.