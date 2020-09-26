Walsh: Creator, appointed governments can take vengeance, not the general populace | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Carroll County has been spared the worst of recent mob movements but in the Sept. 9 edition of the Times there was criticism of a hateful display toward a retired member of our military and a front page report of “strike” action taken by McDaniel leaders in support of the mobs around the nation who are damaging areas of their influence even as they claim to support persons injured by alleged systemic injustices of authorities.
The drive-by hecklers exhibited typical cowardly “shots” by avoiding personal, rational confrontation. The educators apparently did not engage in personal aid to any individual or family known to have suffered at the hands of authorities and they apparently expected that their declaration would move government to change in a way that they supposed necessary to address injustice.
These articles concerning local “demonstrations” illuminate the human condition — ugly sights; arbitrary, personalized value systems, intolerance of others and reluctance to be helpfully involved personally in the lives of the physically and morally needy.
Protesting mobs want their own way with little consideration of the cost to others. For the most part, their methods involve either destroying constraints or enlisting government to do their own bidding (anarchy or totalitarianism) often with damages of more consequence than the initial offense. Anarchy is obviously bad and obtaining order via a police state has been implemented in several nations with unpleasant results — hateful accusations lodged to enlist the State to injure or even murder a disliked individual, family or religious group.
Another way; according to the Judeo-Christian guidebook, the Creator reserves the right of vengeance to Himself and to His appointed governments, not to the general populace. This guidebook contains ethical and procedural rules by which all human governments must abide if they are to have His blessing.
A demonstration not covered by the Times took place here on Sunday, Sept. 13 in a park at Union Mills. The participants made public association with the lordship of a non-violent leader who “... while being reviled, He did not revile in return; while suffering, He uttered no threats, but kept entrusting Himself to Him who judges righteously;...” 1 Peter 2:23.
That person is the Lord Jesus Christ who, according to Sunday’s demonstrators’ testimonies, provided a moral example but more importantly forgave their sins, gave them a new beginning and purpose to life, promised to be attentive to them for the rest of earthly life and also promised to welcome them to His heaven upon the end of their time of service here and much more.
These demonstrations were not just presently peaceful but reflect lifetime commitments to the welfare of fellow citizens as expressed in the words of Christ Jesus and other New Testament characters to “... live peaceably with all ...” Romans 12:18. Such relationships are likely to involve both material remediation and moral encouragement (“.. rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith” Titus 1:13)
Though there were just four locals who demonstrated, they were witnessed by many more who had previously made the same commitment. Imagine how society might be transformed in our large land if thousands of churches would bring to their congregants the teachings of Biblical writers such as St. Paul and others. A majority of such citizens, could create a peaceful culture with no need to rail against neighbors or governments because such citizens will be empowered by their Creator to properly order their lives and to withstand the powers of darkness that are now becoming bolder.
The Times is now better balanced than under previous leadership. Readers can find valuable guidance in its pages: summaries of sound Biblical advice concerning the need for and opportunities for human-divine reconciliation. Every Saturday there’s a contribution by a local theological leader which may provide guidance toward God’s gracious gift of redemption correction of the fatal flaw common to all humans — all not yet in God’s family are already under God’s judgment — and personal, divine, spiritual guidance that addresses the many hard questions we all have. This is provided freely to all who believe/trust in His promises of forgiveness and life eternal starting immediately upon surrender to the Savior.
Check the Times’ Saturday editions and God’s word, the Bible, for details. Or visit us at 27 N. Center Street in Westminster to hear about a non-violent way to change the world and, perhaps, to be part of another demonstration.
Merritt Walsh writes from Westminster.
