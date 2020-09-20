Brennan: Racial reckoning for businesses, deepening of nouns needed to bridge chasms | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

If a U.S. company is publicly traded, it’s important for citizens to understand some of the under-reported impacts of what that means: importantly, while corporate directors are not required to maximize shareholder value (the Supreme Court stated in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., “modern corporate law does not require for-profit corporations to pursue profit at the expense of everything else, and many do not do so.” The product of the pressure institutional shareholders (folks who hold share amounts often in the millions) apply, stock-based compensation schemes for those execs and the configuration of our financial markets impose a culture and set of practices on leaders to prioritize maximization of shareholder profit as a daily way of life, even to the active detriment of all other considerations, even if one of those is the public good.