Brennan: Racial reckoning for businesses, deepening of nouns needed to bridge chasms | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

As we see articles about how companies across the nation are showing a surge of interest in hiring Black employees, a trend linked to the Black Lives Matter movement, a set of meaningful questions emerge. One, why? That is, why are companies surging their interest in candidates who were always comprehensively qualified, but who are now being authentically considered? Two, do we think this hiring action marks a lasting change in diversity of the U.S workforce, particularly at the professional, executive and board level?
If a U.S. company is publicly traded, it’s important for citizens to understand some of the under-reported impacts of what that means: importantly, while corporate directors are not required to maximize shareholder value (the Supreme Court stated in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., “modern corporate law does not require for-profit corporations to pursue profit at the expense of everything else, and many do not do so.” The product of the pressure institutional shareholders (folks who hold share amounts often in the millions) apply, stock-based compensation schemes for those execs and the configuration of our financial markets impose a culture and set of practices on leaders to prioritize maximization of shareholder profit as a daily way of life, even to the active detriment of all other considerations, even if one of those is the public good.
A CEO of a publicly-traded corporation can still be materially sued by shareholders if those shareholders think that they can show that CEO valued, say, the natural landscape found off of Reese Road over, say, their company’s ability to exploit that landscape for profit. Corporations are also driven by the public reporting of quarterly results; as a result, while they often may have a longer-term strategic plan, the “proof” of that plan, and any redirection, is reconciled by quarterly profit performance. Other considerations often do not play a role ... except when they are perceived to directly impact the profit bottom line. And that’s where the current movements for racial reckoning play a role.
Right now, everyone is watching. Right now, business engagement — or lack thereof — with the transformative aspects of the various movements for Black lives can have a direct impact on that corporation’s ability to generate or maintain a profit. So, in our current national configuration, as long as pressure from movements can impact profits, this type of change can be sustained.
And as soon as the pressure from movements abates, we may see a retreat, without other systemic and institutional change.
So I do not think that hiring, as an isolated phenomenon, marks lasting change. As a student of history, I know these types of initiatives actually suffer drastic clawback over the longer-term, precisely because they were not accompanied by a national systemic series of changes most are prepared to live for, or with.
But there is an opportunity for that, and it starts with each of us. Let’s deepen our nouns as they relate to the Black Lives Matter movements.
Noun — “it’s a person, place or thing.” I, like many, grew up hearing that on “Schoolhouse Rock!” and in school itself. Nouns are the physical, temporal and interpersonal manifestations of our world. Deepening our nouns gives us a chance to expand our world, and have it connect with worlds we’ve missed out on in our living, working and knowing.
How many of our nouns reach across typical lines of difference? How many people do we know, and seek to know, who are different from us? Who persist in different spaces than we do? Who experience, build or understand different things from us? I’m asking my community to literally count those nouns, and deepen that number by 50 or 100% over the next year in the direction of difference.
When I think about growing a business, for example, I think about Main Street Westminster, but I also think about the Upton community in Baltimore.
Forget what cable news might tell you, this is a community doing its own deep work to grow economically, one which could also benefit from organizations moving across lines of difference to deploy their nouns — their people and their things in that place — in an abiding way. Having led the Druid Hill YMCA within that community for five years — having deepened my own relationship with people, understanding of place and impact of things — helps me have trust through relationships beyond the predations of nightly news in the power of potential effort in worlds different in many ways from our county, and in other ways very much the same.
To paraphrase the 35th president of our nation, I can see — due to having persisted in both spaces — how we all breathe the same air, we all cherish our children’s futures, and we are all mortal. More people seeing that, and deepening their nouns, to me feels essential. Understanding that bridging across chasms of difference may be the quintessential worthy U.S. work in that it both reflects our best moral sense and produces our best possible outcomes — it is the beginning of deepening our nouns.
Join me in that work, and make this moment, where some organizations are reaching and questing for just how to engage, a period of lasting change to the systems and practices that separate us, diminish understanding and harm the American project.
Mel Brennan writes from Westminster.