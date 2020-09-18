Jore: Pandemic Generation: Teaching kids to cope during the COVID-19 crisis | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Our kids need us. All adults in the life of a child are essential at the table of collaboration right now: parents, educators, neighbors, and community partners. As the 2020-2021 school year begins, kids need more than just academic support (and we cannot put even more responsibilities on the shoulders of our hero teachers). Kids need to feel free to ask questions and given space to process loss and fear and other complex emotions they may be feeling. They need to feel connected to and supported by their peers and caring adults. They need tools and opportunities to practice healthy coping mechanisms to manage stress in these trying times.