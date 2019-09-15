Sprinkle: Guns, mental illness or spiritual deficit?

Others, on the other hand, believe that the problem is mental illness. On the surface, that certainly seems to be a reasonable explanation. However, Elizabeth Van Brocklin writes the following: “It’s true that severe mental illness does appear in some mass killers. But to pin the blame for violence on mental health problems is misguided.” Continuing, Van Brocklin quotes Yu Lu, a postdoctoral research fellow in behavioral health and research at the University of Texas: “There are a lot of news reports and public perception about gun violence that link it with mental health. However, if you look at data, if you look at actual research, there’s minimal evidence supporting this claim.” (The Trace, March 9, “…Relationship Between Mental Illness and Gun Violence?”)