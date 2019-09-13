Scanlan: Consider value of quality education, get informed about Kirwan and what it means to Carroll County

The citizens of Carroll County need to do two things. First, we need to ask ourselves to fully consider the value of quality education. If we do not make education a top priority, we doom ourselves to a downward spiral of ignorance and incompetence. A vibrant community can easily be measured by the quality of its schools. Secondly, we need to be knowledgeable so we can make informed decisions. Let’s not rely on social media or what the loudest voice shouts. Let’s find out for ourselves the costs involved in creating a world class school system and the consequences of not acting. MSEA is sponsoring a Community Forum on Sept. 17, 7 p.m., at Sykesville Middle School. This will be a great opportunity to get the facts. Our children are counting on us to do the right thing.