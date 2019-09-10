Howard: Carroll commissioners got it wrong in prayer case, should have fought for our rights

I cannot imagine in what world, or in what way, seeking the blessings of God and His guidance as the work of government is being done could be a bad thing. In government we take oaths of office, we still say the Pledge of Allegiance (for now) which references God and we utilize a calendar that clearly recognizes holidays that are only religious in nature. It is not the expectation of our citizens that we operate the government with the absence of God. Nor was it the intention of the Founding Fathers to have a godless government. The principle was and is that the government should not dictate or require one particular religion or method for worshiping God. I believe that intent of our decision to pray and how it was implemented was very respectful of that principle and people of all faiths, or no faith.