Dominick: Westminster needs to comply with Maryland’s Public Ethics Law

While the scope of this type of disclosure is greatly narrowed by the language in our ordinance, it is true that our required disclosures cover any level of interest, not just over 3% the state law requires. Having a 3% minimum isn’t necessary when the scope of our disclosures is narrowed to the extent that it is. If we extended our disclosures to cover all business interest, we’d probably have to implement a 3% minimum so that we wouldn’t run into the issue of having to make hundreds or even thousands of disclosures due to 401(k) accounts, 529 college savings accounts, and other mutual and index funds that are held in large pools and managed by fiduciaries and investment companies. The companies within these accounts change often. The 3% minimum makes perfect sense when you’re actually disclosing what the state law requires.