Community Voices: Our community has lost three pillars in Amass, Roush and Pierce, whose legacies set a high standard

Dave and Skip both served in the military. Skip and Sam both worked in healthcare related fields. All three served as elected officials and volunteers on many boards and commissions. Dave and Skip were active in Rotary, Sam in the Lions Club. All three were businessman of notable success, building and managing three different, very important commercial enterprises providing essential goods and services to the wider community. All three used their personal success to lead efforts to reinvest in the community through myriad charitable efforts supporting numerous non-profits, educational initiatives, and human service agencies.