Kat Helms: A cost-effective way to wholeness and healing

Cayce’s model affirms for me that meditation is a tool that allows me to tap into connecting to the divine. I can take responsibility for my own healing and wholeness; not always looking to external sources within society for the answers. Perhaps, somehow the answer is created by the Creator inside the divine part of the self. What if the tools for healing were lying dormant somewhere inside of me? And with practiced awareness, I could awaken and tap into them for my own benefit.