Kat Helms: A cost-effective way to wholeness and healing

Pop a pill, go to talk-therapy, attend self-help groups or try the newest diet craze. Could there be more than just these options in a search for health and wholeness?
Growing up, I was limited by Christian influences and societal pressures to explore other possibilities. Instead of depending on secondhand opinions, inaccurate reports of “spiritual detrimentalism” or sheer speculation of the unexperienced voice, I decided to dive in and explore the world of meditation firsthand. As a result, my life has transformed exponentially in the area of emotional wholeness, physical healing and spiritual connectedness.
Rationally, I thought denying a practice that had stood the test of time was senseless. I explored how long meditation had been around. Through research, I found that the oldest Indian wall art of a figure in a meditation pose dates back to between 5,000-3,500 BCE. Additionally, the oldest written record of meditation dates to 1,500 BCE.
I wondered, were there ways to integrate this spiritual practice of meditation without completely obliterating and threatening my Christian values? Perhaps belief systems and life experiences don’t have to be so black and white.
In my curiosity to find out more, my husband introduced me to the teachings of Edgar Cayce. He was an American clairvoyant and a professed Christian; also known as “The Sleeping Prophet.” In 1931, Cayce founded his Association for Research and Enlightenment; a holistic center that still exists today in Virginia Beach, Virginia. His legacy continues even after his death in 1945.
Before I became educated on the subject and became a meditation instructor, I had a preconceived definition of what meditation was. I had formed an opinion even thought I had never set foot in a meditation class or tried it on my own. Like many of my clients, I would have described the practice as “being still” or “empting my mind.” These ideas from a Christian viewpoint were taught to me as being “taboo” or creating the possibility of opening myself to some unwanted unforeseen forces.
But today, Edgar Cayce’s definition from his own readings expresses my most profound theological understanding. Cayce states, “It is not musing, not daydreaming; but as ye find your bodies made up of the physical, mental, and spiritual, it is attuning of the mental body and the physical body to its spiritual source." (Edgar Cayce, reading 281-41)
I have always understood myself and other human beings within an incarnational model. In other words, I think from a theological perspective that supports the view that we are spirit beings wrapped in flesh; the divine within the human. In my mind, I find this concept always worthy of exploration.
Cayce’s model affirms for me that meditation is a tool that allows me to tap into connecting to the divine. I can take responsibility for my own healing and wholeness; not always looking to external sources within society for the answers. Perhaps, somehow the answer is created by the Creator inside the divine part of the self. What if the tools for healing were lying dormant somewhere inside of me? And with practiced awareness, I could awaken and tap into them for my own benefit.
What I do know from my personal experience is meditation is not about being still or emptying my mind. And yes, I will even go so far to say I have not found the practice to be a doorway opening me to “evil” influences; quite the opposite! I feel more serenity, peace, connection and oneness with my spiritual source than I ever have on my life’s journey.
As a meditation instructor at The Center for Healing Arts in Westminster, I can say the transformational power of meditation synchronizes oneness of mind, body and spirit producing a health plan I can carry with me and teach my clients. At my disposal, I can access tools for lessening anxiety, increasing wholeness and being active in my own health whenever I need it.
In a society that is becoming more health conscious, what better way is there to intentionally put into motion the amazing abilities of the mind, body and spirit to be fully whole in connection to a spiritual source? Meditation has taught me how to practice presence, nonjudgment and self-love. These are wonderful ways to live in the world.
Whether my belief system includes the picture of Adam and Eve walking in the garden with God or the belief we are all stardust that shattered from a singularity at the Big Bang, looking within is a way to wholeness and healing that is refreshingly cost effective. Meditation has taught me how to be ever closer to embracing a transformative connection to the divine nature of the self, freeing me to embrace my spiritual source “on earth as it is in heaven.”
Kat Helms writes her Kat’s Meow from Taneytown.