Jackson: This business-owning capitalist who loves her country is voting for Biden | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

It has been proven Mr. Trump lies so often, fact-checkers (non partisan) have lost count. Remember Mexico was going to pay for the wall? And he didn’t know anything about paying off a prostitute. He is so rude and crude, and I don’t like that in my leaders (need I repeat to “grab them by the ...” and cussing at rallies), I don’t like that he thinks the KKK has some very fine people, and after numerous bipartisan and nonpartisan reports have proven there was Russian interference, that it isn’t a hoax, and the virus isn’t a hoax, and climate change isn’t a hoax. And I don’t like it when he makes fun of people and calls them names and tries to keep Americans divided. He has cheated on all his wives, and he won’t show his income taxes. If a business is judged by employee turnover, he really has hit rock bottom — and that is with the people he loved so much at first, as well as seasoned experts in their fields. So I don’t think, as a person or leader, he is good for me or the USA.