Jackson: This business-owning capitalist who loves her country is voting for Biden | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Bob McDowell wrote in his Aug. 28 letter to the editor that he was answering Robert Wack’s Aug. 22 column and “those in the leftist parade of pessimists.” So he listed those who would support President Trump’s reelection. I have some very upsetting news for him. I am one of those people, but with a twist.
Here is who he said was on the list: business owners (I have owned my own businesses for decades), capitalists (yep, I work for a profit), law and order patriots (I have never been arrested for a crime and I have always loved the red, white and blue), self-starters in any field (I have started three businesses in the last 40 years), state’s rights advocates (of course states have rights), pro-First Amendment minority citizens (you just don’t know how I support freedom of speech, and if you count female as an underserved population, I fit that), God-fearing (you got me there, I am, however, God-loving), joyful (yep tons of joy in life), freedom lover (I have adored freedom for myself and all people always).
Yes, I want America to stay a safe, secure country with defined borders and a sound immigration policy, economic growth, especially for minorities (emphasis on that, my friend). I’m all for fair judges, free enterprise, freedom of thought, especially on the college campus, and opposition to late-term and post-birth abortion (definitely). The second amendment stuff is a bit of a rub. I don’t have a gun, don’t think anyone who is an average citizen should have an assault rifle, and believe that gun accidents rarely happen in homes without guns, but OK, if you really love them, and you are outrageously safe, I can give you that one.
I agree with your belief that most Americans (including me) don’t want socialism or terrorists. I support law enforcement that is honest and fair to all (no problem with that, right?) rule of law, individual rights. And of course right now, finding a cure for the virus. I promise you I am not a disruptive person, and tell the truth (not lies,) or at least really try.
So I’m your person. I’m in 100%. So how come I am supporting Joe Biden and not Donald Trump?
It has been proven Mr. Trump lies so often, fact-checkers (non partisan) have lost count. Remember Mexico was going to pay for the wall? And he didn’t know anything about paying off a prostitute. He is so rude and crude, and I don’t like that in my leaders (need I repeat to “grab them by the ...” and cussing at rallies), I don’t like that he thinks the KKK has some very fine people, and after numerous bipartisan and nonpartisan reports have proven there was Russian interference, that it isn’t a hoax, and the virus isn’t a hoax, and climate change isn’t a hoax. And I don’t like it when he makes fun of people and calls them names and tries to keep Americans divided. He has cheated on all his wives, and he won’t show his income taxes. If a business is judged by employee turnover, he really has hit rock bottom — and that is with the people he loved so much at first, as well as seasoned experts in their fields. So I don’t think, as a person or leader, he is good for me or the USA.
But I wanted you to know that I was all the good things that you are looking at when you were explaining who would vote for Trump. Who doesn’t like Biden? Really? He has been a wonderful family man with the kind of conservative family values I admire. With overwhelming loss in his life, he has been the comeback kid with class. I admire that, and it speaks to his character. He was the one guy out of a huge field that Obama chose as VP, and they ended up leading together and becoming good and respected friends. He believes in science and wears a mask in public. He chose a woman of color for a vice president, and she’s really qualified. What’s not to like?
We can pick apart people and go through checklists, but really? When you compare the two candidates, one has lived a respectable life and career. My mother was a great one with sayings. She loved the one, “birds of a feather flock together.” So this is for my mom: when I count the number of convicted criminals Trump has hired, befriended, or defended, I think of that expression. So, no, not going to use my one vote to put someone like that in charge of the country I love for the people who need character, honesty, and leadership now more than ever.
Mary G. Jackson writes from Westminster.
