Pyatt: As youth, might’ve joined NRA; it now instills fear, greases skids to selling high-tech weapons

I probably would have joined the National Rifle Association (NRA) of my youth, but nobody I knew did so. It was all about getting your hunting license. I consider the NRA of today — although it likes to profess itself as patriotic, in reality it’s a mechanism to grease the skids for selling high-tech weapons — a quasi-terrorist organization because it instills dread and fear in schools, and in conjunction with mass media, encourages deranged and suicidal individuals to kill thousands. It provides the means to do it much more quickly and efficiently. Armed teachers and extra security guards cost large expenditures of money in our country. This has created more havoc and instilled more fear in our society than 9/11.