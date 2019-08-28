Pyatt: As youth, might’ve joined NRA; it now instills fear, greases skids to selling high-tech weapons

As a young man of 15 I used to hunt with my father. He used the Remington pump shot gun, and I had to use an ancient double barrel with hammers that had to be cocked. One Thanksgiving we dined on pheasant Dad says I shot. But we shot simultaneously, and we’ll never know the truth.
I soon went away to college and entered a different world. About 20 years ago I started building model ships from kits. I’ve now completed about 20, have been published in trade magazines as photos and articles and a few years ago I joined the Washington Ship Model Society.
Ship modelers typically buy many more kits than they can ever complete — some take years to complete; one of mine took almost 5 years — but it’s just in our nature. It’s a passion. On the other hand I have reached my wife’s tolerance level for how many ships our house can display, about a dozen. The rest are in the dens of close relatives, and I’m building one entirely of mahogany for a dear friend.
I sense the same passion in gun collectors. My grandfather had a gun collection; he lived with us for a while, and he always showed off his gun collection to friends and visitors. By the way, that was the source of Dad’s Remington pump. I now do the same thing with my ship collection.
Today’s collectors, in some cases, have a private armory.
Hobbyists are impulse buyers. I was told when I started to build ships not to start another one until the one being worked on was completed. I’m convinced that a large portion of these private armories are impulse buys at trade shows — just like a $50,000 Harley Davidson, for example — and that is the backbone of the industry. Background checks? Ha! Impulse! Impulse!
Model ship manufacturers and gun manufacturers know the vast majority of kits with a price range of $300 to a few at $1000 won’t be built or displayed — these aren’t hard numbers, just my own observations — and that most of the purchased weapons may not be fired at all. The probability of one being fired at a human target is quite remote on an individual basis. But it’s a numbers game, and there are an awful lot of weapons out there.
What does any of this happen to do with the Second Amendment?
In the 1700s, the British expanded their empire on British steel-making and the Brown Bess musket. These were not trusted to the population. Colonists used a hodge-podge of captured British muskets, French-made weapons — in some cases home-made but quite effective — primarily for hunting and later to defend themselves in the Revolutionary War. There probably was legitimate reason for the new American government having the same concerns the former British government had about arming non-combatant soldiers.
The link today is tenuous, but nobody wants to overturn the Second Amendment.
I probably would have joined the National Rifle Association (NRA) of my youth, but nobody I knew did so. It was all about getting your hunting license. I consider the NRA of today — although it likes to profess itself as patriotic, in reality it’s a mechanism to grease the skids for selling high-tech weapons — a quasi-terrorist organization because it instills dread and fear in schools, and in conjunction with mass media, encourages deranged and suicidal individuals to kill thousands. It provides the means to do it much more quickly and efficiently. Armed teachers and extra security guards cost large expenditures of money in our country. This has created more havoc and instilled more fear in our society than 9/11.
I appreciate the thousands of jobs created in manufacturing civilian arms, the positive impact on our economy, plus the enjoyment to both hunters and collectors. But you don’t have to be an NRA member to enjoy hunting, and most legal hunting rifles and shotguns are relatively simple and inexpensive, although custom-made ones can be pricey.
Franklin D. Roosevelt, the former Secretary of the Navy, was an early participant in the Washington Ship Model Society. The NRA today owns the United States Senate, lock, stock and barrel. I do not have a firm idea of what this costs, but it is a lot. I’m sure this could put a dent in the deficit if applied there.
I’m probably underestimating the political strength of the NRA, but certainly not its purpose in today’s world.
Dave Pyatt writes from Mount Airy.