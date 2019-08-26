Clark: Triangulating on the truth regarding climate change reveals obvious conclusion

Lastly, there is the fact that over 97% of climate experts agree that climate change is an enormous threat to our world, and is caused primarily by human action. This overwhelming scientific consensus raises the question of what constitutes a reasonable basis for our personal decision-making. If your doctor told you that you have cancer, and that you have to have it treated or you will die, you might well get a second or even third expert opinion. But would you really go to 25 cancer specialists? And if you found only one who disagreed, would you decide to not have the treatment and just take your chances?