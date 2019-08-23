Helms: Netflix documentary affirms distrust in manipulative political system

Kaiser explains, we were “targeting whose minds we thought we could change ... we call them the persuadables ... if you target enough persuadable people in the right precinct then those states would turn red instead of blue. ...” She goes on to speak of using propaganda advertising, “until they saw the world the way we wanted them to.” In response to these daunting words, I personally have always said it is not the devil in the room with the horns you have to worry about. It is the one that comes to us looking like an angel. But there is something about a fallen angel that just doesn’t smell right. The odor left by Cambridge Analytica left me as a citizen, speechless and yet asking even more questions after watching the story unfold. In reality, what are my civil rights? What are my human rights? What are my identity rights?