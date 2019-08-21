Holstein: Editorial wrong about Taxpayers Coalition motivations, Bouchat wrong about charter

Commissioner Bouchat claims he wants a charter written by the people but when citizens exercise our statutory rights to do that, we were accused by your paper of holding a bayonet. Commissioner Bouchat told me in an email if I publicly fought it, I would be viewed as a pariah and ostracized from the process. Why should we trust him to choose charter committee members? Anybody with experience in politics knows that whoever appoints the people on the committee determines the outcome. We prefer commissioner government but if a charter is to be written we want to write it to protect county taxpayers. We do not favor a high-priced powerful county executive. We have seen what happened in other counties that adopted charter government.