Davidson: US can’t just keep printing money to spend way out of crisis | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Why is this relevant? Because if we are willing to allow the basic building materials to rise 4%, each middle man will feel at ease to tack on an equal increase to their prices and by the time the final product arrives at our doorsteps real inflation could be as high as 25%. For those with means, they convert their dollars to more stable assets that will hold their value while the masses of citizens that live paycheck to paycheck will see a $1 raise in the minimum wage instantly become 75 cents or less in purchasing power. This is yet another event where the rich people will stay rich and get richer and the working class will, via inflation, pay for it.