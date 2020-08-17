Pyatt: Difficult tasks ahead for planning commissions, in Mount Airy and elsewhere | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

We all know there is a housing crisis. Much of Maryland is a bedroom community to Washington, D.C. Or to Virginia. Or to Montgomery County. I joined the Mount Airy Historical Society a number of years ago and enjoy listening to the elders talking about living in town prior to around 1960. People actually worked in town. There was a factory on Center Street that canned local produce, especially during growing season. There was a grain mill along Main Street. People worked for the B&O Railroad.
I worked for the federal government and moved to Mount Airy in 1977, and in 1983 bought my current brick rancher for a reasonable price. My wife and I decided to stay put a long time ago, and our property taxes are very reasonable. Unfortunately, we are in the minority.
The average retail price of a home in this area is over $300,000, and houses and expectations have gone up, so to get a “suitable” home today you’re looking at over $400,000, and a really nice one starts at $500,000.
I’ve heard stories that most of our town employees can’t afford to live here, and children of residents have to move out of the area as they go out on their own. I’ve also heard that it is worse in suburban Maryland and parts of Virginia, and in some places it’s hard to find anything under $1 million.
The State of Maryland passed a Law in 2019 (House Bill 1045), prior to the pandemic, requiring that local governments include an Affordable Housing Element in their next Master Plan. This will be done in several phases, including developing a database of housing prices, the number of bedrooms, and other parameters. The final phase will be the actual plan.
The situation has worsened since the pandemic, as unemployment benefits have become questionable after July 31, and the debt becomes larger. The House and Senate are currently wrangling over extending unemployment benefits. Thus, more people may be evicted from their residents, either from inability to pay rent or to meet the mortgage payments.
One of the challenges in Mount Airy and Carroll County in general is where to locate “affordable” houses under this mandate, which may take some time, e.g. several years, to do the data gathering phase, and the length of time to get the next Master Plan approved. There will be very few implementation possibilities.
I don’t see any rush to do the Master Plan at the present time, and it probably will be years after that until these plans actually come to fruition. But it is a start.
I think there will be those who look forward to this plan to get affordable housing and still be within town limits, and those who may be uneasy about what the impact may be on existing neighborhoods.
In this regard, the Town Planning Commission will be key to shape and meld this into our community, get the proper adjoining neighbor buy-in and be creative in how it all fits together. This will be challenging, take several years, and from past experiences, may go in fits and stops.
I know most of our Planning Commission members, worked with them when I was the Council liaison to the Planning Commission, and I am confident that they are up to the task.
But having said that, it is still a difficult task, and it will only be successful if they are granted considerable freedom from outside interests. It is a very complex LEGO puzzle of many moving parts, involving trial and error, and eventually coming to the best fit for the parcel of land.
Future Plans must address difficult traffic issues because of Md. 27, impact of architectural design, further development of “mixed use” zoning, and how this all fits in with other town aspects. This includes a lot of upper end nearby residential developments.
The upcoming Leishear-Harrison parcel which is slated to be annexed into the town could be a crucial test case. There are few other anticipated parcels slated for annexation, and it might be impossible to avoid complying with the House Bill 1045 mandate. Hopefully, it will be allowed the necessary time to ripen.
Dave Pyatt writes from Mount Airy. Reach him at Dpyatt2@verizon.net.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.