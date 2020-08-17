Pyatt: Difficult tasks ahead for planning commissions, in Mount Airy and elsewhere | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

We all know there is a housing crisis. Much of Maryland is a bedroom community to Washington, D.C. Or to Virginia. Or to Montgomery County. I joined the Mount Airy Historical Society a number of years ago and enjoy listening to the elders talking about living in town prior to around 1960. People actually worked in town. There was a factory on Center Street that canned local produce, especially during growing season. There was a grain mill along Main Street. People worked for the B&O Railroad.