Jore: Together We Own It founder Katie Kirby an obvious ‘SHEro’ | COMMENTARY

In the beginning of 2020, Girls on the Run of Central Maryland launched an exciting project called the SHEro Series. We wanted to honor local women (and men) who are making positive change in their communities. We wanted our young people to have an example of adults to admire and aspire to who are overcoming barriers and using their power for good. Since the COVID-19 pandemic changed life as we know it, the SHEro project turned into something more powerful, more critical for our friends, families, colleagues and neighbors to keep something positive in their sight. We realized we needed a little extra hope to hold on to.
As we have asked the community to nominate individuals deserving of the SHEro title, one name rose to the top of the list. Katie Kirby.
Kirby, who lives in Westminster, is an obvious SHEro. She became a SHEro as a sophomore in college when she showed up at a school bus stop where an at-risk young girl was getting off for the last time because her family had recently been evicted. This 8-year-old girl was moving away from her home, her school, and the resources of support she had come to rely on from the nonprofit where Kirby worked.
She was determined to make sure this little girl didn’t fall through the cracks. She approached the girl’s mother with a piece of paper that would change both of their lives. With nothing but sheer determination, Kirby had come up with a plan. She had created her own nonprofit and before the family could walk away, she handed them a paper detailing the new non-profit services to continue mentoring this girl twice a week. She started with no money, no staff, just a heart set on ensuring this child got to feel joy and plan on a future.
That girl flourished. She started to excel in school and confidence and her family got the support they needed as well. Together We Own It was born.
Since that day at the bus stop in 2015, Kirby’s program has grown. Together We Own It (TWOI) now serves over 700 students in Maryland.
When the COVID-19 crisis changed the world, Kirby and her team went to work to find new ways to support children and their families in our community. As soon as schools closed, TWOI created a food pantry, and a delivery service to 60 houses/week providing meals to students and their families. In 12 they provided 4,500 individuals with food. They are facilitating weekly ZOOM and mentoring sessions to continue to support students emotionally during this challenging season. They are even getting their students involved in giving back to others in their community. One student, a former juvenile offender, told Kirby and team how nice it was to be on “the other end of things” and, “I didn’t think anyone would look at me like this, in a positive way.”
This young woman, a SHEro, is moving mountains and she’s not asking permission. She went 4 years without getting paid so that this organization could get off the ground. Now she and her team are moving into a larger location so that they can serve more students in our area.
Katie was a SHEro back in 2015 when she decided she would not allow a young girl to be denied support because she had to move out of town. She has continued to serve faithfully and creatively as the needs of her community change. When asked if she has seen any silver linings to this devastating pandemic, she said, “There has always been such a big need. People are finally recognizing it.”
Girls on the Run of Central Maryland thanks you, Katie Kirby, and we celebrate you as our local SHEro!
Find out more about Kirby and Together We Own It here: www.togetherweownit.org.
Lynn Jore writes from Hampstead. She is the Carroll County Coordinator for Girls on the Run, a national physical activity-based positive youth development program for 3rd-8th grade girls. Participants develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society. Girls on the Run has served over 1.2 million girls since its inception in 1996. To learn more about the program, including how to register a girl or get involved, visit www.gotrcentralmd.org.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.