Jore: Together We Own It founder Katie Kirby an obvious ‘SHEro’ | COMMENTARY

When the COVID-19 crisis changed the world, Kirby and her team went to work to find new ways to support children and their families in our community. As soon as schools closed, TWOI created a food pantry, and a delivery service to 60 houses/week providing meals to students and their families. In 12 they provided 4,500 individuals with food. They are facilitating weekly ZOOM and mentoring sessions to continue to support students emotionally during this challenging season. They are even getting their students involved in giving back to others in their community. One student, a former juvenile offender, told Kirby and team how nice it was to be on “the other end of things” and, “I didn’t think anyone would look at me like this, in a positive way.”