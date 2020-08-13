Howard: Virtual learning is virtually no education at all | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

The BOE must be charged with implementing their plan to get education back in the classroom, even if it starts with only certain students, certain classes, certain days, or other strategies. Waiting for COVID-19 to be “over” is naïve and unrealistic. Even if there were a vaccine today, it might take several iterations to get it right, and months or even years to distribute. Choosing not to educate children properly is simply not an option. Cleaning protocols and safety practices need to be carefully developed and adhered to. But that is proving true in all aspects of life. The focus of CCPS needs to be about “how” and “when” to make these changes, not “if” we should educate our kids in school.