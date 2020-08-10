Highfield: Anniversary a good time to ponder nuclear disarmament; extending treat would be a START | COMMENTARY

This month, as we remember the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we are implored to consider the danger of nuclear weapons.
We are living with the continuing threat of false alarms (there have been at least two) and cyber/hacking threats that could begin a nuclear war. Further, there is an ever-present danger and an unreasonable risk posed by the power of the president of the United States, no matter who that is, to solely, within a brief time, make a launch decision. Conflicts can escalate rapidly and unpredictably, national leaders do not always act rationally or prudently, communications can break down, and high tensions tend to amplify misunderstandings.
No one wants a nuclear war but the risk of nuclear weapons being used, whether deliberately, by accident, or miscalculation, is real.
Our military budget, a portion of which goes to nuclear arms, grows and grows while a battered economy, lack of access to health care, the pandemic, and a climate crisis are in need of generous funding and focus. I believe that we are focused on the wrong threat — a surprise nuclear attack. Talk of upgrading our nuclear weapons and of developing “low yield” nuclear bombs call for a $2 trillion investment over the next decade.
According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has 7,500 nuclear weapons. The United States has 7,200, followed by France with 300, China with 260, Britain with 215, Pakistan with 120-130, India with 110-120, Israel with 80 and North Korea with 10. Welcome again to the arms race. U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons are on hairpin alert. Former Secretary of Defense William Perry is warning that with the new U.S. weapons being developed in the $35 billion a year nuclear “modernization” program, increased U.S.-Russian tensions, and non-state terrorism, mean the danger of nuclear weapons being used is now greater than during the Cold War.
Unless nuclear weapons are eliminated, sooner or later they will be used — and the consequences will be catastrophic.
The United States, in my opinion, bears the greatest influence and leadership to eliminate nuclear weapons from our world. Simply voicing “no first use” as a policy will not be enough. As the cold war neared its end, President Reagan and General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Gorbachev said, “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” All nuclear-armed states — whether democratic or authoritarian — will disarm when they calculate that it is in their national interest to do so.
Specifically, our country needs to support the extension of New START nuclear arms reduction treaty which is due to end on Feb. 5, 2021. We need to engage diplomatically with other nuclear-armed countries. Dialogue is good. Above all we need to lead a global ban on and elimination of all nuclear weapons. This will only happen as peacemakers everywhere believe and act upon all efforts to abolish nuclear weapons. I am grateful for international leaders and visionary organizations that, by promoting nuclear arms reduction and elimination, want to make our world better and safer for all people.
I am a nuclear pacifist. Yes, that means that I believe there is never a time when nuclear weapons should be used, even in response to a nuclear attack on American soil by another government. As the Good Book says, “Don’t pay back evil for evil or insult for insult.” (1 Peter 3:9)
During August, there will be many commemorative events to remember the atomic bombings. Most of these will be offered online and will include survivors who tell their stories. Online videos show the aftermath of the 1945 bombings. One is the searing 17-minute video “Hiroshima Nagasaki 1945” comprised of film footage taken by Japanese photographers. It’s upsetting to watch, but like the video of George Floyd’s murder, it documents truths that we must know. By the end of 1945, the atomic bombs had killed more than 140,000 people. Radiation diseases followed. For the sake of all of humanity, I hope we will pay attention.
The Rev. Dr. David A. Highfield writes from Westminster.
