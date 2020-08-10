Highfield: Anniversary a good time to ponder nuclear disarmament; extending treat would be a START | COMMENTARY

During August, there will be many commemorative events to remember the atomic bombings. Most of these will be offered online and will include survivors who tell their stories. Online videos show the aftermath of the 1945 bombings. One is the searing 17-minute video “Hiroshima Nagasaki 1945” comprised of film footage taken by Japanese photographers. It’s upsetting to watch, but like the video of George Floyd’s murder, it documents truths that we must know. By the end of 1945, the atomic bombs had killed more than 140,000 people. Radiation diseases followed. For the sake of all of humanity, I hope we will pay attention.