Wack: Personal experience highlights good, bad of where we are with COVID-19 | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

My family and I recently had a COVID-19 experience highlighting both the good and bad of our current situation. The good news is that everyone is doing fine, and the guidance given by our public health officials appears to be spot on, and very useful for guiding daily interactions. The bad news is that we are still far, far behind the rest of the world adapting to the reality of the pandemic, and outside of Maryland, things are going to get much worse before they get better.