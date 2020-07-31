Community Voices: Too many opinions missing critical thinking component | COMMENTARY

Does any commissioner in Carroll County have better information on COVID-19, and how to respond to it, than the epidemiologist lowest on the totem pole at CDC or our own Maryland Department of Health? Given Commissioner Bouchat’s recent submissions (in a paper of record!), it is clear that at least Bouchat does not. Can any conservative’s lament against “politics” in our schools dismiss the reality of my three mixed-race children’s experiences in CCPS? Not with the examples provided in this column. For each “example”-as-anecdote, I can give 10 to 12 others, and indeed have given many to the county’s Board of Education in, for example, working to rid our schools of the Confederate flag.